The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship

Life Coach’s Self-Help Book on Love and Relationships Joins the Guadalajara International Book Fair

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiaoli Mei’s Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship: 7 Proven Steps To Attract True Love And Build The Lasting, Fulfilling Relationship You Desire is a self-help book that offers advice to smart, ambitious, professional women who have spent their life achieving success in their career, yet experience stress and an overwhelmingly empty feeling of missing out on a loving relationship. Xiaoli’s work will be part of the books that were featured in the prestigious book fair. It’s often too late when women realize that a career and independence are mutually exclusive to happiness. The complexity of love and relationships is never part of the curriculum. It’s a common assumption that falling in love is synonymous with a happy ending.

The author writes, “That’s why so many women are suffering and struggling in an attempt at finding love and happy relationships. This book will definitely bring hope and light to those women who are still in the dark and seeking guidance. The book combines the story and experiences of both the author and her many clients who have also faced similar struggles.”

Xiaoli Mei is a certified Relationship Coach, known as the “Happiness In Love Coach” for coaching professional women to find true love and to bring balance to a happy relationship with a busy career. Today, Xiaoli lives happily with her husband, Jim, and teaches women from all cultural backgrounds on finding their true happiness.

