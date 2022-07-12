GridRewards™ Pays Con Edison Customers to Use Less Energy
Revolutionary free app pays cash to New Yorkers for managing their summer energy use and help avoid rolling brownoutsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GridRewards™, the highest paying, self-sign-up, FREE energy monetization app in the country, is providing both relief to the electric grid and cash rewards to more than 10,000 subscribers in Con Edison territories throughout New York City and Westchester for ramping down their electricity use during peak demand times, such as summer heatwaves.
How it works: Once a user downloads GridRewards™ from Google Play or the App Store and signs up, the app sends out easy-to-follow notifications, recommending the best times to run washing machines and dishwashers, raise air-conditioner settings a few degrees, turn off lights in unoccupied rooms, and unplug unused electrical devices. For a few smart and simple energy usage actions, subscribers earn cash and alleviate stress on the grid, with the added benefits of lower utility bills each month.
“This summer, we can expect escalating high-demand events and energy costs,” points out Jeff Hendler, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Logical Buildings, developer of the app. “GridRewards enables Con Edison customers to control their energy costs and get paid to use less power, especially when coupled with smart thermostats. This further facilitates lowering costs, earning more cash, and reducing carbon emissions. New Yorkers pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country, and now even small energy users can help manage these costs while helping the environment.”
Adds David Klatt, COO, Logical Buildings, “GridRewards shifts the power into the hands of consumers with a tool that fights skyrocketing utility bills and dirty carbon emissions. In the two years since the app was launched, thousands of people have earned an average of $100 per year and prevented 200 tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere!”
GridRewards™ is a registered provider in Con Edison’s smart usage rewards program.
# # #
About GridRewards™ and Logical Buildings
The Grid Rewards™ platform was launched as a free app in Spring 2021 and is downloadable via the App Store and Google Play. GridRewards’ revolutionary technology helps homeowners, renters, and small businesses take advantage of smart electric meters and receive cash rewards from their energy utilities while reducing their monthly electric bills. In the two years since the program was rolled out, the GridRewards community has prevented more than 200 tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere. This substantial carbon reduction is equivalent to taking more than 11,000 homes entirely off the grid during high electric load events, 15,000 cars off the road for one day, or offsetting more than 500,000 miles driven.
Logical Buildings is an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, virtual powerplant software, and ESG solutions provider for the built world. Its revolutionary technologies combat climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprints, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 917.881.5360
linda@alexandermktg.com