Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for July 12, 2022

Another Fair Season

The sun is out, the temperatures are up and the smell of kettle corn is in the air, which can mean only one thing – it’s fair season once again. To me, local fairs are some of the best events around. For starters, they’re fun with a little something for everyone. They also provide a chance to celebrate our rural communities and the yeoman’s work the next generation of farmers are already putting in to get food to our tables. After all, the cattle, hog and poultry shows aren’t just about ribbon-winning livestock either. They highlight the fact that the future of Missouri’s most important industry is in the hands of capable young people.

I always enjoy going to the local fairs and bidding on the animals kids are showing. I also enjoy the chance to chat with constituents from around the 6th Senatorial District. I’ve already had the opportunity to meet with many of my constituents at local fairs this year, and I look forward to meeting even more as fair season continues.

Meanwhile back in the State Capitol, legislative action is brewing. Recently, the governor vetoed House Bill 2090, which included legislation I sponsored allowing state employees to be paid once every two weeks, as well as a tax credit program for Missourians. The governor is now considering calling the General Assembly back for an extra session to help provide tax relief by reducing the state’s income tax rate.

As the details of the potential extra session are worked out, know that I remain committed to providing tax relief to Missourians, especially as we battle rising inflation rates. I also plan to work to ensure our hardworking state employees have the flexibility to be paid when it works best for them during the next legislative session.

As always, I am honored to serve the citizens of the 6th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.