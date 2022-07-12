More Than 64 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized in Phoenix Following Drug Smuggling Investigation

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested three suspects near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix following a drug smuggling investigation.

The suspects include 70-year-old Ramon M. Mendez, of Blythe, CA; 72-year-old Socorro P. Martinez, of Westmoreland, CA; and a 17-year-old male.

Detectives performed a search of Martinez’s vehicle and located approximately 64.3 pounds of methamphetamine.

Mendez and Martinez face charges including possession, transportation, and sale of a dangerous drug. Charges against the juvenile suspect are pending.

Homeland Security Investigations and the AZDPS SWAT team, Highway Patrol Division and Scientific Analysis Bureau assisted with this investigation.