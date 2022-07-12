2022-07-12 11:10:44.987 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Bloomsdale

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 after uncovering a $50,000 top prize on a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket.

The winner purchased the ticket at Convenience Barn, 290 Mill Hill Road, in Bloomsdale. 

Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Currently, there are over $8.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four more $50,000 top prizes.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, qualifying Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes. 

In FY21, players in Ste. Genevieve County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $255,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $198,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

