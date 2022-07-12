Workhouse Recognized by Expertise on 2022 PR Power List
Expertise Salutes Agency as one of the "Top Public Relations Firms" with A+ Rating on Annual Honor Roll
Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored PR Firms on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise unveiled its list of "Best PR Firms," naming creative agency WORKHOUSE, with offices in New Jersey and New York City, to their 2022 honor roll with an A+ rating. Scoring 393 individual public relations firms, Expertise chose a high caliber total of only 23 for this year's list. Visit expertise.com
The selection process is performed by analyzing a company's brand recognition, industry expertise, case studies, and social media presence. Companies on the list have a track record of positive reviews from former clients, indicating their ability to deliver successful results and high-quality products.
The award can be viewed here https://www.expertise.com/nj/elizabeth/public-relations-firms?id=344j80y
Let's work wonders. WORKHOUSE makes campaigns rich with culture, high in design, and original in spirit. An award-winning creative agency, we are united by a passion for bringing stories to life with exacting style and enduring authenticity.
Celebrating 22 years of service, we specialize in positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship by providing forward-thinking public relations, social media, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing x branding. For more information, including case studies, visit workhousepr.com
W O R K H O U S E is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. For the seventh consecutive year, Workhouse received the "Best of Manhattan Award" by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). The agency swept three of the industry's highest honors when it was bestowed with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Award, PR News' Platinum PR "Wow Award", Bulldog Reporter's Silver Medal Award, and was also named a P.R. Daily/ Dow Jones Finalist for "Grand Prize: P.R. Campaign of the Year". Celebrating two decades of service, Workhouse is a full-service creative agency positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. The agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Chase Contemporary, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Versace, and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
