MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeffrey DeCarlo Named Chair of World Economic Forum’s Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition 

Boston — Jeffrey DeCarlo, Ed.D., PMP, ATP, Administrator of the Aeronautics Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), has been appointed inaugural chair of the Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition of the World Economic Forum.

The Coalition is helping cities and regions plan for Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility, which encompasses emerging aviation technologies such as vertical takeoff and landing, short takeoff and landing, alternative energy sources, uncrewed aircraft/drones, and autonomous navigation.

“I’m honored to guide the Coalition on the first leg of its mission with our local innovation mobility partner, MassAutonomy,” said Administrator DeCarlo. “Next-gen aviation technology promises to move people and goods in a way that’s cleaner, quieter, more versatile, and more equitable than ever. Since aviation depends on a vast network of cities and regions, we all benefit by sharing best practices on issues such as safety, economic viability, infrastructure planning, equity, community input, and policy options.”

“We’re delighted to have someone of Administrator DeCarlo’s caliber lead the Coalition through its initial stage,” said David Hyde, Aerospace Lead for the World Economic Forum. “To meet our key planning and collaboration milestones, Jeff can leverage his unique breadth of aviation experience, not only as head of MassDOT Aeronautics, but as a former U.S. Air Force and airline pilot, as co-leader of a college aviation school, and as principal investigator for NASA and U.S. Department of Education-sponsored projects developing air traffic control and airport operations simulation systems.”

About The Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition

The World Economic Forum https://www.weforum.org/ brings together leaders from across the globe to improve the state of the world. The Forum launched the Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition in March of 2022 to ensure that next-gen aviation systems are safe, clean, efficient, and equitable worldwide. The Coalition builds on the work of the Urban-Air-Mobility Initiative Cities Community (UIC2) of the European Union's Smart Cities Marketplace. As a founding Coalition member, UIC2 represents 39 European cities and regions. Other founding Coalition members include Amsterdam, Incheon (South Korea), Massachusetts, Neom (Saudi Arabia), Orlando, Los Angeles, Île-de-France (Paris region), and Sao Paulo.

About MassDOT Aeronautics

The Aeronautics Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) https://www.mass.gov/orgs/aeronautics-division is tasked by statute with building, maintaining, and advancing an efficient Massachusetts aviation system to drive economic development and improve the quality of life in the Commonwealth. MassDOT Aeronautics is the lead agency for unmanned and autonomous air systems development and deployment in Massachusetts and is also responsible for planning aviation capital investment for the Commonwealth’s 35 public use airports, as well as a variety of private use landing areas, seaplane bases, and heliports.

About MassAutonomy

Working in tandem with MassDOT Aeronautics, MassAutonomy https://massautonomy.org/ is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to accelerating clean energy transportation innovation that provides sustainable, operational solutions. MassAutonomy also convenes Massachusetts government, academia, and industry to help spur next-gen aviation mobility that’s cleaner, quieter, and more efficient while benefitting underserved communities. MassAutonomy envisions an Advanced Air Mobility system that achieves synergies with the broader mobility tech sector to benefit the state of Massachusetts, the nation, and the world.

