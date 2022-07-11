2022-07-11 16:29:21.917 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Brings 'Happy Tears'

Submit Release
A $100,000 “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers prize brought its lucky winner tears of joy when it was uncovered in northeast Missouri. The ticket was purchased at FastLane, 519 N. Main St., in Monroe City.

After scratching the ticket, the winner found herself in disbelief and asked her boyfriend to double check it. After the two looked over the ticket again, they found themselves shedding tears at the realization she had won a $100,000 top prize.

Asked by her children why she was crying, the winner reassured them that all was well.

“I said, ‘Mama’s alright. They’re happy tears!’” she recalled.

Since “Triple Bonus Crossword” became available in January, players have won more than $9.8 million in prizes in the game. More than $7.2 million in prizes remain unclaimed, including three other $100,000 top prizes. Remaining prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com

