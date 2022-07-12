TONY-NOMINATED BROADWAY STAR CHARL BROWN PAYS TRIBUTE TO SMOKEY ROBINSON AT COLONIAL THEATER IN PITTSFIELD, MA, JULY 30
EINPresswire.com/ -- Charl Brown, whose critically acclaimed portrayal of Smokey Robinson in "Motown: The Musical" on Broadway earned him a Tony nomination, will bring his "Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson" tribute show to the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts July 30th.
"Smokey and Me" salutes the legacy of Motown musical mastermind Smokey Robinson, one of the most prolific singers/songwriters in pop music history. Charl Brown's personal relationship with Smokey ties the production together, along with Brown's uncanny musical performance as Motown's most influential hitmaker.
Charl says that on the opening night of "Motown: The Musical," Smokey Robinson came backstage to look for the young actor who portrayed him in the show (Robinson was one of the producers). "When Smokey found me, he smiled and simply said, "Hello, Me!"
Their meeting inspired "Smokey and Me," a show that celebrates the life, music, and career of Smokey Robinson, who Bob Dylan once called "America's greatest living poet."
The first half of the show celebrates Smokey's incredible story as Motown's musical architect and features many of his signature hits, both the ones he sang and also the ones he wrote for other Motown artists (Robinson penned "My Girl" for the Temptations, "Ain't That Peculiar" for Marvin Gaye, "My Guy" for Mary Wells and many more Motown staples). Smokey's biggest hits with the Miracles are also performed with note-to-note perfection by Charl, including "Shop Around," "Mickey's Monkey," "Going to a Go-Go," "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "I Second That Emotion," "Tracks of my Tears" and many more.
Act Two of "Smokey and Me" explores the equally amazing story of Charl Brown himself, the young actor who was fortunate enough to become Smokey every night in "Motown: The Musical" and now in "Smokey and Me." This act highlights Charl Brown's extensive Broadway history and timeless classics from the hit shows he's appeared in, including showstoppers from "Hair," "Jersey Boys," "Pippin," "Sister Act," and "The Wiz," and climaxes with a medley of Smokey's iconic songs including "Tears of a Clown" and "Being With You." Plus, "Smokey & Me" features a fantastic band, multi-media video production, backing singers in the Motown tradition, and lots more.
As Smokey Robinson might say…." Ooh Baby Baby"! "Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson," starring Tony-nominated Broadway star Chart Brown is presented by the Berkshire Theatre Group and plays for one night only at the historic Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA, at 7 PM July 30th, with tickets starting at $59.00. Reserve yours now at https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/book/?event_id=104402 or call 413 997-4444.
Charl Brown is available for interviews by contacting Allen Media Strategies Shaili Priya at (703) 622-3882 or shaili@allenmediastrategies.com. Reviewer and on-air giveaway tickets may also be available.
