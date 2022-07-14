RELAX — A Guide to True Cyber Security

Cyber Security Industry Innovator & Expert, J. Kenneth Fanger, MBA, Creates a Practical, Engaging Guide for Next Gen Security

OHIO, CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 has been a landmark year for online start-ups, e-commerce, and businesses transitioning to online operations. It has also been a record-breaking year for cybercriminal activity, hacking attempts, phishing, and more.

Businesses that operate online — which now includes most businesses of every size and in every industry — must have a clear plan for safeguarding intellectual property, proprietary information, customer information, and remote workforce systems.

Why is Cyber Security so Confusing?

Cyber security has been relegated to the IT team, filled with buzzwords, bywords, and hard-to-understand tech concepts.

Ken Fanger has been a cyber security expert for over 30 years. He has worked with businesses of all sizes, helping companies implement and maintain elite cyber security protocols.

Now he has taken his three decades of experience and distilled it into a book.

RELAX: A Guide to True Cyber Security

Ken observed a salient, consistent truth: Cyber security is not only confusing, it’s anxiety-producing. From small online start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, he saw the same rising panic at a glitch, and recognized how dangerous this instinctive response is. Navigating the ever-escalating stakes of online security is not for the faint of heart, but neither should it perpetuate a constant state of emergency.

RELAX addresses cyber security in a whole new way, speaking to audiences at all levels of tech fluency, and bringing high-level concepts into the real-world in a revolutionary way.

Readers will learn:

● The first thing is always to RELAX. If you do things in a panic, you will make mistakes.

● Even a rocket scientist gets tricked.

● How to save all those crazy passwords.

● Always have a backup buddy.

● What is a sleeper agent?

Ken explains his impetus for writing this book:

“I created this book because I was tired of all those cybersecurity experts that were making us feel scared and bad. We shouldn’t feel victimized but empowered and know that even the so-called experts can make mistakes. They recover and so can you. My goal with this book is that you will be more mindful of cybersecurity and take the time to think before responding. So, when those bad things happen you can RELAX and make the right decisions.”

Buy RELAX by Ken Fanger

RELAX is the resource the world of cyber security needs right now. It is a counterbalance to the all-too-common fear mongering prevalent in these circles.

Ken delineates a measured, engaging, and practical approach, with expert tips that can inform a company’s cyber security systems right away.

To buy RELAX, visit ontechnologypartners.com/relax

