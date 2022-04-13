Ohio-Based Marketing Agency, Your Business Marketer, Awards $15,000 in Free Marketing to Coleman Health Services

Hudson Ohio Digital Marketing Agency

The local nonprofit, Coleman Health Services, won a contest run by Your Business Marketer (YBM) and will now get $15k worth of free marketing assistance

HUDSON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Business Marketer is a digital marketing agency that specializes in several areas, including marketing for nonprofits. As part of an initiative in the first quarter of 2022, the company launched a nomination-based contest, giving away a free marketing package to one winning nonprofit organization.

The winner of that contest was Coleman Health Services, a company headquartered in Kent, Ohio. Coleman Health Services served over 30,000 local clients in 2020, and is a reliable provider of behavioral health, residential, employment and support services in the region.

“It is always important to the YBM team to give back. We started specializing in nonprofit marketing many years ago as a way to support our vision to build businesses right here in Ohio. Nonprofits are a key part of the future of our society. We’re thrilled to award this marketing package to Coleman Health Services, which, incidentally, is based in my hometown. They are a deserving organization and we look forward to using our marketing skills to help them reach more people.”

Mike Snellenberger, President of Your Business Marketer

About Coleman Health Services

Coleman Health Services was founded in 1978 and provides comprehensive services to nine counties in Ohio. The organization’s vision is to be the premiere provider of behavioral health, residential and rehabilitation services in the area.

It is also on a mission to sustain continuous growth. Like most nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic presented major challenges for funding. The free marketing services that will be provided by YBM will be helpful for advancing Coleman’s 2022 goals.

About Your Business Marketer

Your Business Marketer is a growth-minded marketing agency that works directly with businesses throughout Ohio. Based in Hudson, the company has been in full operation since 2016. The team includes professionals and specialists who work to implement digital strategies for measurable growth.

YBM works in an array of industries, including senior living, city growth, home services, car dealerships and more. They also have an entire arm of their business dedicated to nonprofits, with various digital marketing services and packages available to help nonprofit organizations improve their online presence and reach.

The winnings of this contest will include an audit of Coleman’s existing marketing, and support in areas like search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media ads, content development and more.

