Cascade Surgicenter Announces New Facility Additions
These new operating rooms will help serve our growing population who are in need of surgery. Offering additional capacity will help reduce wait times and allow surgeries to be scheduled sooner.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Surgicenter (CSC) has been busy implementing new additions to meet the demands of our growing community, as well as creating a more comfortable environment for both staff and patients. Phase 1 of this project included remodeling the conference room, office space, and storage areas for CSC staff. The expanded surgery center will also consist of an additional workspace for the pre-admission nursing department, a new reception area, four additional patient bays, and two new operating rooms targeted to be finished on July 11, 2022.
— Cammy Gilstrap, RN
“These additional operating rooms will better serve our growing population in our region who are in need of surgery,” said Cammy Gilstrap, RN, Cascade Surgicenter Director. “Many patients are finding that wait times for surgery are weeks to months out. Offering additional capacity will help reduce wait times and allow surgeries to be scheduled sooner.” During renovations, Cascade Surgicenter will remain open and continue to provide surgeries for patients.
Cascade Surgicenter is dedicated to providing an excellent ambulatory surgical experience servicing the people of Bend, Oregon, and the surrounding area, which speaks to the needs of our patients and doctors at a competitive price, using state-of-the-art equipment, employing highly trained, efficient, friendly staff in a professional caring environment with emphasis on quality.
