Pavement work to begin on WY 230 in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation are scheduled to begin work this week on Wyoming highway 230 outside of Laramie, weather permitting.

The work will take place between mile markers 2.5 and 11.5 on WY 230 southwest of Laramie.

The project consists of widening lanes, milling, and pavement work. A left turning lane will be added near milepost 4.1, by The Martha Hansen Teaching Arena (Hansen Arena).

During paving, traffic will be restricted to alternating lane closures and a pilot car will be used to keep traffic moving by the construction operations.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The expected completion date of the project is the end of September.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

