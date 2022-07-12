Chip seal work scheduled on ND 45 near Cooperstown

BISMARCK, N.D. – Chip seal work is scheduled on North Dakota 45 near Cooperstown from the Junction of ND 200 to the Junction of ND 65 beginning on July 14.



The work will include the application of oil and rock to extend the life of the pavement.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist in directing traffic through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone



The project is expected to be completed around July 21.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Matthew Walstad



mjwalstad@nd.gov

