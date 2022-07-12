Entrepreneur Jeffrey S. Davis launches third edition of book, "The 24 Hour Turnaround"

"The 24-Hour Turnaround" Jeffrey S. Davis, "The 24-Hour Turnaround" author

Montreal and Boston author's compelling look inside the strategies and thinking of seven business leaders is a "must read" for any entrepreneur

The book does a deep dive into the businesses of seven entrepreneurs, and how they navigated a similar formula to deal with adversity and reach success with a smart plan, strong values and hard work.” — Jeffrey S. Davis

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey S. Davis, author, public speaker, business leader and CEO of leading management consulting firm Mage, today announced the launch of the third edition of his popular book “The 24-Hour Turnaround.”

“The 24-Hour Turnaround” is available on Amazon.com, HappyAbout.com, through the Mage website, and in select bookstores throughout the region. The first and second editions of the book were published in 2011 and 2017. “The 24-Hour Turnaround” is a detailed collection of stories and case studies chronicling the path to success during turbulent times. Readers will learn of the entrepreneurial experiences of seven different businesses, pinpointing the most common situations encountered with entrepreneurs and owners of private and family companies. Through detailed interviews and observations, Davis provides readers with an inside look into the strategies and thinking of these leaders, with takeaways that benefit all entrepreneurs in challenging times.

“The 24-Hour Turnaround” focuses on leadership, values, attitudes, strategies, and tactics. It enables entrepreneurs to turn a keen analytical eye on their business trajectories and their personal leadership styles. It demonstrates the benefits of change, and teaches entrepreneurs how to implement real change creating a more consistent environment for success, business stability, and growth. Its unique value has already received broad recognition. Ronald S. Lauder, Chairman of the Board of Estee Lauder Inc., calls this book a "must read for anyone who’s in business to lead and succeed." Designed as an easy-to-read guide filled with wisdom that a business owner can deploy today, “The 24-Hour Turnaround” enlightens and empowers the small business leader and entrepreneur who wishes to steer a business to success, all within the challenges of a shifting, uncertain economy.

“One of the most important aspects of these different businesses is that all of them navigated their organizations to experience great success during this economic chaos without any outside financial help whatsoever,” said Davis. “They found their way to success unknowingly using the same values-based principles. This book highlights those easy to learn principles for other businesses to apply.”

“We live in a world filled with chaos and have experienced two years unlike any other in our history,” said Davis, adding, “Keeping our entrepreneurs thriving in this atmosphere is critical. The book does a deep dive into the businesses of seven entrepreneurs in different industries, and how they navigated a similar formula to deal with adversity and reach success by having a smart plan, strong values and hard work.”

Davis, a Montreal-born author, speaker and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Mage, and who maintains homes in Boston, MA and Montreal says that he is similar to the people he writes about. “I have owned nine businesses; I have experience across many industries which gives me insight into the people I write about and their strategies.”

Since 1985, he, and his company Mage have guided over 700 entrepreneurial businesses and organizational leaders on issues ranging from strategy, marketing and sales, to organizational transition, culture and family transitional issues. The case studies, based on the authors' extensive experience with individual entrepreneurs and their organizations, highlight means and methods by which business leaders can achieve their visions and goals regardless of the nature of the market or the economy. Mage has been featured in 35 major newspaper and magazine articles, detailing the company’s methodology for entrepreneurial and leadership success.

Davis’s strong resume of business experience includes Chairman of the Board for MTP Software, the largest CRM for the sports and entertainment industry. He is co-founder of the Massachusetts Family Business Association and a former Adjunct Professor at Babson College, Wellesley, MA. For several years, he was also a columnist with the Boston Business Journal for the Small Business Report. He leads and sits on a number of private and not-for-profit boards.

Davis is also the founder of Radio Entrepreneurs, an Internet and YouTube show featuring stories of entrepreneurship that has connected to over 800,000 people in 32 countries. Prior to Radio Entrepreneurs, his radio experience also included Apple Business Report in Canada and the Business Radio Network.

Davis is a recognized authority on the subject of handling the economy from a small, medium or family business point of view. This business base represents more than 85% of the economy, job creation and corporate taxable base.

Co-author Mark Cohen has vast experience as an external consultant and internal human resource specialist. His background includes 25 years of international technology, healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical human resources, coaching and management. Cohen’s track record includes positions as Worldwide Director of Human Resources at Phillips Medical Systems and Senior HR Manager at Maxtor Corporation. He also managed human resources efforts at Digital Equipment Corporation for 15 years and held training and human resources positions at Fidelity, General Mills and Polaroid Corporation.

Contributor Mitchell Levy is a TEDx speaker, international bestselling author of over 60 books, and an executive coach at Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches. After interviewing 500 thought leaders on the topic of credibility, he published a 7-country international bestselling book, delivered a powerful TEDx on humanity, created courses, and created the Credibility Nation membership community to help those live, learn and surround themselves with others on the credibility journey. He has created twenty businesses in Silicon Valley including four publishing companies that have published over 750 books. He’s provided strategic consulting to hundreds of companies and has been the chairman of a board of a NASDAQ-listed company.

Davis said he is delighted to have a chapter from Levy in this edition. “You can’t hold Mitchell down, he is a force of nature. One of the qualities I look at in business success is determination – people who will run through brick walls to achieve their goals. That’s Mitchell; he will find his way no matter what obstacles he encounters. I have found that it’s not always about the business plan – it’s about the person.”

For additional information about the book, to review a copy, or to speak with Jeffrey Davis, please call (617) 462-4738, or http://getbook.at/24Hr-Turnaround.