Trapview's Lisa Malabad Awarded Best Influential Marketing Businesswoman

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition International Magazine has announced the winners of the 2022 Influential Businesswoman Awards program.

While there is still work to be done as far as gender equality goes, recognizing influential women, especially in male-dominated fields, is a good step forward. The Influential Businesswoman Awards sole objective is to encourage and recognize those who are driving for greater change in their industries.

Awards Coordinator Jazmin Collins took a moment to comment about the success of the winners. “To all our winners, I offer my sincere congratulations and we wish you luck for the future. It has been a pleasure to host this program and recognize those influential businesswomen who are shaping their industries and helping to reshape the business landscape.”

Acquisition International prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

To learn more about our award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the “best of the best”, please visit the Acquisition International website where you can access the winners supplement.

Lisa Malabad, Marketing and Business Development manager for Trapview NA LLC has been in the Agriculture industry over 2 decades working in Corporate finance, marketing, business process improvement and project management. Growing up in Europe and traveling extensively Lisa gained a strong affinity for adapting to change, coming up to speed quickly in different environments while eagerly learning about different cultures. Working her way through school and earning degrees in accounting and business management she launched into her career starting with corporate finance and worked through many roles including leadership.

She enjoyed the journey through these roles but also needed to have something to call her own, where she got to call the shots, take the risks and reap the rewards. While fully committed to the companies she worked for she also managed to start and successfully run three companies.

Many leaders today have extensive backgrounds and change positions every few years. Lisa, on the other hand, has spent the majority of her corporate career focused on projects that are critical to the growth and success of the company. Expertise! She worked her way through the project management system of Six Sigma from base Green Belt all the way to Champion where she was leading global projects and training international teams to effectively run their own projects.

Lisa is also very active in her community serving as VP to a non-profit organization, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, focused on raising funds to cover medical, food, supplies and adoption subsidies to the animals in the county shelter. She and her family also foster puppies to provide them a safe and healthy place to live until they are ready to be adopted by loving families.

"I am so humbled to be nominated and awarded this recognition. I have worked so many years with influential, positive women who thrive on mentoring and leading, they have taught me so much. The first of those women was my mother who was recognized throughout her career as a integral asset to all the teams she worked with and a true professional."