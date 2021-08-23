Trapview NA Hires Lisa Malabad to Lead The Marketing and Business Development In NA to Prepare For Rapid Growth

Lisa Malabad Leads Marketing and Business Development for Trapview NA

Trapview NA is poised for growth in automated pest monitoring in agriculture. Malabad brings over 24 years of extensive global experience to the team.

UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trapview North America, LLC, an international leader in utilizing revolutionary technology providing growers with innovative, simplified solution for monitoring pest populations, announces the appointment of Lisa Malabad to Marketing and Business Development Manager effective Aug 1, 2021.

Malabad joins Trapview with over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, marketing, global portfolio management, product management and is a certified Master Black Belt. She also is an entrepreneur and has run several successful businesses in consulting, retail and travel. In recent years, Lisa has been focused on strategy development and implementation, business process improvement and project management to accelerate growth in agricultural markets.

“We are very happy to have Lisa join our team with her global experience in marketing, project management and specifically product launches.” said Chief Executive Officer Matej Stefancic. “Working with Lisa for many years I am excited to have her be a part of this NA growth trajectory. She makes things “real for the field” and has a proven practice of listening to customers to meet their needs.” Said Managing Director Trapview NA, Jorge Pacheco.

“I am thrilled to join Trapview NA and work together with the team to catapult this technology. Seeing how our solutions can not only assist the farmers in improving their operational efficiency but also lowering business risks and environmental footprint was the definitive reason I joined Trapview.” Malabad stated.

As Marketing and Business Development Manager, Malabad will drive developing key strategic alliances and identifying strategic segments to target marketing efforts. She will work side by side with the managing director to expand the current technology and launch the new technology in the pipeline.

Malabad is a graduate Delaware State University with a bachelor’s in Accounting, an associates degree in Business Management and Certifications in Six Sigma (Green Belt, Black Belt, Master Black Belt), a process improvement platform.

About Trapview NA LLC

Trapview solutions are developed and delivered by EFOS company based in Slovenia. They are focused on developing technology that addresses the environmental and food safety challenges within the wider food production industry. Their multi-disciplinary team of agronomists, IT experts, entomologists and data scientists is designing outstanding and innovative products and services.

The company’s commercial products are sold in over 40 countries with 60+pest monitored and continue expansion across the globe. Current markets served include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Trapview’s research and development team is continuously designing rapid learning AI technology to bring full solutions in efficiently managing agricultural pests.

Trapview NA Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Trapview’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the timing of Malabad’s employment and the company’s goals for future performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements.

Trapview NA, LLC Contacts:

Jorge Pacheco, Managing Director

Telephone: +1-360-518-9141

Email: Jorge.pacheco@trapview.com

Lisa Malabad, Marketing and Business Development Manager

Telephone: +1-928-715-1412

Email: lisa.malabad@trapview.com