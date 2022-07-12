Kaymbu Introduces New Tools to Help Early Childhood Programs Manage Daily Classroom Activities

This enhanced feature suite was designed with teachers, by teachers, and for teachers.” — Danielle Matthews, School Ambassador for Kaymbu

CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaymbu has recently released a new, easy-to-use daily care module, fully integrated with its best-in-class software for instructional planning, assessment, and professional development. The module provides educators with a new set of features that include robust attendance tracking, real-time messaging with families, digital daily sheets, and detailed reporting and analytics tools. Teachers can now centralize all of their daily classroom activities in Kaymbu.

“This enhanced feature suite was designed with teachers, by teachers, and for teachers,” according to Danielle Matthews, School Ambassador for Kaymbu and former preschool director. “It’s important to listen to the people who are going to be using Kaymbu every day – and our job is to make sure the product works and makes their jobs easier.”

The new capabilities will benefit early childhood programs in all settings, including small private centers, large national franchises, Head Start, and public school systems.

Jodie Pinkes, a Head Start Program Director in Dayton, Ohio, uses the new Kaymbu features in her center. “It’s an expectation that educators share nap times, diapers, and meals with families, which in the past has been time-consuming and often overwhelming for my educators in the classroom,” she says. “We’re excited to see these new features to tools we use every day like Kaymbu. It’s really is making a difference in how much time we’re saving collecting that information”

About Kaymbu

Kaymbu equips educators with the best assessment, instructional planning, family engagement, and professional development tools to drive positive outcomes for every child. From simple photo sharing to rich visual assessment and student portfolios, Kaymbu connects educators with young, digital-native parents. The Kaymbu software platform is used by early education programs in all 50 states and around the world, ranging from private childcare centers to Head Start programs and public school districts.

