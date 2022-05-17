Kaymbu and MIT Develop Model for Measuring and Predicting Outcomes for Preschool Students

In collaboration with the MIT, Kaymbu can now analyze and predict developmental progress for preschool-aged students in organized childcare settings.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Kaymbu has developed a sophisticated model for analyzing and predicting developmental progress for preschool-aged students in organized childcare settings. Through the Kaymbu software, educators use the proprietary COR Advantage assessment instrument, developed by the HighScope Educational Research Foundation, to document child development throughout the school year. COR Advantage measures the progress of children in foundational learning domains of math, science, language, literacy, and social-emotional development.

MIT used these data on more than 200,000 students across the country to create a programmatic tool that identifies children who are meeting, exceeding, or falling behind their respective peer groups. The model also uses predictive analytics to help educators identify opportunities for intervention and targeted instruction to prepare students to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

“This is truly groundbreaking work,” says Anna Marrs, Vice President of Education at Kaymbu. “Programs using the Kaymbu platform can now create a holistic picture of both individual student and classroom or school performance to help shape their instructional programming. We could not be more thrilled with the depth and innovation of this work supported by our partners at MIT.”

The project was spearheaded by Dr. Alexandre Jacquillat, Assistant Professor of Research and Operations Research and Statistics at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “This has been one of the most rewarding projects I have worked on,” notes Jacquillat. “We have an underlying mission to support and empower student learning at all ages, and believe this tool will have a profound impact on long-term outcomes for our youngest cohort of learners.”

Kaymbu equips educators with the best assessment, instructional planning, family engagement, and professional development tools to drive positive outcomes for every child. From simple photo sharing to rich visual assessment and student portfolios, Kaymbu connects educators with young, digital-native parents. The Kaymbu software platform is used by early education programs in all 50 states and around the world, ranging from private childcare centers to Head Start programs and public school districts.

