Spark Cooperative enhances customer experiences on Explora Journeys fleet with GO by Spark software
We are honored that MSC Group has entrusted Spark Cooperative with our signature hospitality technology product, GO by Spark, for Explora Journeys.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner based in Miami, announced today its partnership with Explora Journeys, the new luxury lifestyle brand of MSC Group. Spark Cooperative will be implementing GO by Spark, its proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands.
GO by Spark was specifically selected by Explora Journeys to enable the luxury brand to deliver service, experience, and digital communications to guests pre-journey and onboard the brand’s ships. The Spark team is working with the brand to maximize use of the ships’ venues through a collaborative calendar, powered by GO by Spark. The software provides an efficient and automated manner of delivering luxurious and customizable experiences for private groups, as well.
“We are honored that MSC Group has entrusted Spark Cooperative with our signature hospitality technology product, GO by Spark, for Explora Journeys,” said Ronnie Farzad, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark Cooperative. “Our software, GO by Spark, will allow the Explora Journeys’ ships to better deliver luxury experiences and services for all guests.”
Explora Journeys is redefining the ocean travel experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique “Ocean State of Mind” by connecting guests with the ocean, themselves, and like-minded people, while remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.
About Spark Cooperative
Spark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand’s proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Explora Journeys
Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created at the heart of Swiss luxury hospitality. The brand stems from the long-held vision of the Aponte-Vago family to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers, drawing on the Aponte family`s 300 years of maritime heritage. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and like-minded people, while remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms. To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit explorajourneys.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
