The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing Launches New Website For O’Brien & Associates, A Security Services Agency

New Website for O'Brien & Associates Designed by The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing

Focused on security and investigative services, and highlighting their professionalism, the new website becomes O’Brien & Associates’ primary marketing tool.

Working with them to understand their vision, and researching multiple competitors, we were able to deliver a website that they absolutely love.”
— Tony Roberts, CEO, The BLU Group
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing is proud to announce the launch of a new website for O’Brien & Associates. The website, which can be found at Obrien-And-Associates.com, sets a higher standard in the security industry when it comes to design, professionalism, functionality, and ease-of-use.

“We have been working with the team at O’Brien & Associates for many years. Over the past couple of years, it became clear that it was time to create a new website”, says Tony Roberts, CEO at The BLU Group. “Working with them to understand their vision, and researching multiple competitors, we were able to deliver a website that they absolutely love.”

The website, which launched on June 30. 2022, was designed to bring their team and dedication to providing exceptional service to the forefront. In addition, copy was updated to explain more clearly what they have to offer, and the website was optimized for search engines on the front end and back end.

About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is a full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Market Research, Marketing Strategies, Logo Design, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.

