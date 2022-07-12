Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,395 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: Blind Difference release electrifying, exhilarating "Alive (Remix)" video

Blind Difference vocalist Meels pours herself into performances with total commitment. She's in command for the "Alive (Remix)" video, dominating every frame.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I don't see nothing that's guaranteed," sings Meels of Blind Difference on "Alive," "I respect the hustle to succeed." Perhaps that's why the Blind Difference vocalist pours herself into her performances with such commitment. Everything that happens in a Blind Difference song is significant: every drumbeat matters, and every searing phrase counts. She takes nothing for granted. Meels treats every moment as an opportunity to make an indelible connection with her listener - it's a hustle, sure, but it's a generous one that we're all lucky to be able to witness.

The remixed version of her single "Alive" epitomizes her approach. The beats are hard, ringing, and certain, but they're danceable, too. The bass piano and the main synthesizer riff are propulsive and help push the mix forward, but they're also hooks in their own right. When she’s singing, Meels rides the beat with a combination of swagger and poise that's wholly hers. Then there are the lyrics: forthright and candid, occasionally clever but never cheeky, full of self-possession, determination, and personality. The result is a track that's inexhaustible and a natural progression for Blind Difference after the original release of “Alive” in late 2021.

And Meels isn't just a singer and songwriter. Her hustle extends to video direction, too. For "Alive," she's in total command, dominating every frame she graces and turning the floor over to a team of dancers choreographed by NC Dance District. The dance team is led by a young woman who shares her fire and drive. Everybody in the clip is absolutely motivated - the dancing is vigorous, sharp, a little aggressive, and indisputably sexy. When a shower of money falls from the roof of the set, it doesn't seem out of place. Instead, it feels totally appropriate to the mood Meels has established. At the beginning of the clip, she's working in an office; by its conclusion, she's roaring on the microphone, and taking charge of the floor. She doesn't even have to grasp at the bills as they fall. They're hers by right, and everybody knows it.

More Blind Difference on HIP Video Promo
More Blind Difference on their website
More Blind Difference on Facebook

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: Blind Difference release electrifying, exhilarating "Alive (Remix)" video

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.