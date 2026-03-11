HIP Video Promo Presents: Divergent premiere brand new lyric video 'Give Her Love' on VENTS Magazine

Divergent Proves Rock Music Still Has Something to Say on Electrifying New Single "Give Her Love"

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divergent was born when James Richards (guitar, keys, vocals), Mike McAlister (bass, vocals), and Paul Richards (drums, vocals) finally stopped asking "what if" and started asking "what's next." This fiery three-piece has been nearly 40 years in the making, built on equal parts nostalgia and nerve. What began as a rekindling between a pair of musical brothers and a high school friend soon became something far more deliberate, a chance to prove that music that veers off the beaten path still exists, and that it still rocks. Creating their debut record allowed the trio to hone their individual talents and fall back into the groove of collaboration. The more they wrote, the more fun they had, and the more excited they were to hop back into the studio and begin work on record number two.

After an impressively brief hiatus, that time has arrived. To begin their next era, the band is releasing its first electrifying singles, which are already generating buzz for their forthcoming sophomore album. “Rev it Up” gave listeners a hit of pure adrenaline, a chance to hit the gas and roar down the highway without looking back. The anticipated follow-up, “Give Her Love,” roars just as loud but channels its power into purpose, empowering silenced voices with a resounding positive spirit.

Deep in the backwoods of Appalachia, “there’s a girl who’s down the railroad tracks,” an unknown soul with “a story that has never been told.” As jarring as it may be, her story is all too familiar—a young woman trapped in a desolate marriage at the hands of an overpowering husband. Injected with a palpable sense of urgency and humming with a hunger for freedom, “Give Her Love” traverses the difficult terrain of abuse with piercing honesty, reflecting the dire circumstances these kinds of situations often create. Yet the electrifying guitar riffs, amplified by a thunderous pulse, channel the rallying power of arena-ready rock to bring people together. It’s as if Divergent is bellowing with all its strength, calling on people everywhere to treat one another with more care and kindness “before it’s too late.” Only when humanity comes together to trade hurt for hope, creating a space where love rises above everything, can stories like hers be laid to rest in the soft mountain soil.

As Divergent unravels this harrowing tale, building tension with each verse, the “Give Her Love” lyric video sets the scene, painting a vivid portrait of the place where things took a turn for the worse. Tucked within abandoned, overgrown stretches of railroad tracks, gravel roads lined with rusty pickup trucks, and rolling hills spotted with lush greenery, a heated encounter brews behind closed doors. Feeling trapped and helpless, the young woman longs to spread her arms wide, to be free to do anything she chooses, to run far away from the torment of a man who only knows how to knock her down. With a little bit of love, things might have turned out differently—but Divergent leaves listeners with a hopeful reminder. When people lead with compassion, even the smallest acts of love can change the course of someone’s story.

More Divergent on their Website

More Divergent on Instagram

More Divergent on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.