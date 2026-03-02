HIP Video Promo Presents: JHelix premieres new music video 'Upon The Earth' on Music-News.com

JHelix Confronts Humanity's Digital Spiral on Heavy New Single "Upon The Earth"

GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic and metal aren’t genres often joined in holy matrimony, but when they are, artists like JHelix might as well be the officiant. Raised in the deep Northeastern countryside and drawn to songwriting from an early age, he was quickly captivated by the shadowy allure of grunge, metal, and industrial, developing a lasting reverence for bands like Alice in Chains, Nine Inch Nails, and Type O Negative.

When the new wave of electronic music surged across the nation, JHelix was swept up in the current, fusing his instinct for recording and production with his love of heavy, atmospheric sound. “The freedom of creation that synths, drum machines, and computers gave me, along with the dark tapestries of sound a single individual could weave, was intoxicating,” he says.

For years, his work remained largely studio-centered, traversing alternative electronic, industrial, and even psychedelic pop terrain. Now, he’s branching out even further. This year is set to mark the realization of some of his grandest ambitions: releasing his most dexterous record yet, a project more than a year in the making, and returning to the stage with a band bold enough to deliver the music exactly as it was meant to be heard.

In today’s world, logging onto any corner of the internet is an invitation to enter a dark wood — each social media platform and underground community beckoning humanity down a long, foreboding path. Lurking behind the gnarled branches are self-appointed moral authorities, each convinced of their own virtue, contributing to a reality where the digital seeps into the physical, and vice versa.

In an industry often fixated on polished, wide-reaching appeal, “Upon The Earth” makes an iron-clad case for returning to grit and weight. Revisiting the textures, ambience, and musical wallops of classic alternative metal, JHelix leans fully into the genre’s raw power. He showcases his growing prowess as a metal guitarist, stacking ripping, formidable riffs beneath transcendent refrains, each chant urging those busy “fighting amongst themselves” to open their eyes and remember the value of the soil beneath their feet.

With billions of voices all clamoring for attention, recognition, and praise, his outcry mirrors a universe where “we can't relate to one another's hearts anymore.” For JHelix, this isn’t political commentary, but mere observation — the voice of an unsettled soul bewildered by how disconnected the human family has become.

Enlisting a dream team, bringing the JHelix experience to the people is more streamlined than ever: as always, the artist visualizes the concept, and with the help of a high school acquaintance-turned-friend, Mike Sal, brings it to camera, with editor David of DavideoPro refining the now distinctive aesthetic of a JHelix work.

In the “Upon The Earth” music video, much like in real life, the lines between the natural and digital worlds blur — he’s not just standing “Upon The Earth” but becoming one with it, shifting between lush green forests and pixelated hellscapes where faceless bots take swings without rhyme or reason.

When these distorted realms collide, war breaks loose, unleashing chaos. “We’ve lost our hearts,” he cries out, but maybe it’s not too late. Perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to go touch grass. That reality is just a click away, if people are willing to log off long enough to find it.

More JHelix at HIP Video Promo

More JHelix on his website

More JHelix on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.