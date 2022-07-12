Life and Success Coach LouAnne Hunt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every one of us gets stagnant at some point in our lives resulting in overwhelming frustration and a sense of helplessness like we have lost all direction. Maybe our job and relationships are floundering, or our health is declining. Feeling this way means something is alerting us that we are not in alignment with our authentic selves and true purpose. While there’s no way to avoid life’s setbacks and challenges, the good news is we don't have to allow it to derail us from living our dreams. We can see it as a perfect opportunity to apply long term strategic thinking towards our goals. But how do we actually shift our mindset in such uncertainty and turmoil? There has never been a more vital time to consider working with a highly qualified professional who will support you in working towards your goals and help you understand on a deeper level to live freer and more joyfully.

LouAnne Hunt is a highly regarded College professor, Jack Canfield Certified trainer, Life and Success Coach, Diabetes Prevention Coach, motivational keynote speaker and International Amazon best-selling author of The Book On Transformation.

“My life coaching is centered on solution focused, effective strategies that help you identify what’s potentially holding you back from achieving your personal and professional goals. When you free yourself from deep-rooted mindsets and patterns you can move forward with more ease and rediscover a more profound level of fulfillment. Now life has purpose and meaning, and you can figure out your place in the world and absolutely soar.”

Known for her practical approach, and unique blend of expertise, LouAnne offers us tried and true ways to enhance our self-awareness. Her insightful coaching questions challenge us to tap deep into our inner wisdom and shift our perspective, embrace self-exploration, and live with greater clarity and purpose. When we begin to live intentionally to discover the true essence of who we are we can step into our full potential and unapologetically live out our dreams.

Through her work, she supports us through our life’s journey inspired by her own experiences and personal struggles helping to create a “Safe Space” where those who are looking for personal answers can easily find them.

LouAnne grew up in Ontario, Canada. After thirty-six years of working at her government job she finally retired and began craving something more out of life missing a sense of purpose. She had always dreamed of being a teacher and soon became a part time college professor. Then in 2019, after attending a Jack Canfield seminar One day to Greatness she became so engrossed by his pure wisdom and expertise it led her to become an official Jack Canfield certified trainer in the Success Principles where she leads us in achieving extraordinary success in all facets of our lives.

Aside from her coaching and teaching, she is also a top-notch Diabetes Prevention coach helping those struggling with pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In fact, LouAnne miraculously has reversed her type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 3 short months. Now she is making this a lifelong mission of healing not only herself when she successfully reversed her type 2 diabetes but helping others as well. With an emphasis on the mind, body, and soul approach we heal naturally through a nurturing wholesome lifestyle to become better functioning healthier human beings.

In fact, as one of thirty accomplished authors in The Book on Transformation, which launched on June 8 and became a #1 International Bestseller in 7 categories on Amazon, LouAnne tells her story of her amazing transformation in reversing type 2 diabetes and step by step on how anyone struggling can one hundred percent do the same and find sustainable ways of living.

LouAnne says she is living her best life and wants the same for others. She encourages us to live more joyfully and that’s what coaching can help us accomplish. Working with LouAnne we become the best version of ourselves empowered to rise above all adversity.

In her life’s journey she has discovered her true passion as a teacher, coach, author, an advocate, and ultimately her best self.

”Your past is not who you are. Your present is what you believe it is now and you are always one decision away from a totally new life.”

