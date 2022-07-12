New Haven Barracks / Attempted Murder, Ag. Domestic, Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2022 / 1741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence / Orwell, VT

VIOLATION:

Title 13 VSA § 2301; Murder-degrees defined

Title 13 VSA § 1043; 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Title 13 VSA § 4017; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; conviction of violent crime

ACCUSED: Ronald Real

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, Vermont

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 10, 2022 at approximately 1741 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault involving a firearm. Investigation revealed a firearm was fired in the direction of the victim, reportedly striking a vehicle operated by the victim. The victim fled the residence without being struck. As a result Detectives and Troopers drafted a search warrant for the residence that was subsequently executed in an attempt to obtain further evidence in the investigation. Shortly after the incident, the accused, Ronald Real, was located and taken into custody without incident. Real was ordered to be held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the following charges: Title 13 VSA § 2301; Murder-degrees defined, Title 13 VSA § 1043; 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Title 13 VSA § 4017; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; conviction of violent crime.

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 / 1230

COURT: Middlebury

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: Ordered Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached