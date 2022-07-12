4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference - Widening the Spectrum of Targeted Therapy
PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic accelerated investments into the biomarker Industry & multiplied the subsequent growth and development of companion diagnostics by leaps & bounds. The evolution of targeted therapies has subsequently turned the heads of the healthcare ecosystem thus also growing the need for companion diagnostics.
A large of number of medicines now require a biomarker-based patient selection system. Companion Diagnostics are herein being used to detect the presence of certain biomarkers which allow for accurate filtering of patients as responders and non-responders. These CDx tests are linked to therapeutic drugs to increase the efficiency and success of treatment and therapy.
As novel technologies emerge, the applications for this field will only expand further.
The 4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE UK/EU scheduled for the 6th - 7th OCTOBER in LONDON shall convene leading scientists, researchers & industry leaders with an aim to shed light on the latest innovations & discoveries while discussing the future road map with the advent of Next Gen Sequencing & Big Data and their effects on digital biomarkers and CDx.
A GLIMPSE OF THE TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED:
• Clinical biomarker identification and qualification.
• Biomarkers and personalized medicine.
• Assay development and validation.
• Next-Generation Sequencing & novel technologies around biomarker discovery.
• Commercialization of biomarkers in therapeutic and Companion Diagnostics applications.
• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines.
• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases.
SPEAKING & PRESENTING AT THE CONFERENCE:
• JENNY BARNETT, CEO, MONUMENT THERAPEUTICS
• ANITA GRIGORIADIS, Reader in Cancer Bioinformatics, KING’S COLLEGE LONDON
• DR. IAN PIKE, Chief Scientific Officer, PROTEOME SCIENCES PLC
• ANDREW PIERCE, Vice President, Translational Biology, CRESCENDO BIOLOGICS
• HUW DAVIES, VP, Global Sales, OWLSTONE MEDICAL
• NAGY HABIB, CMO, MINA THERAPEUTICS
• BATIKA RANA, Senior Scientist, ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS
SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTNERS ONBOARD:
• PROTEOME SCIENCES
• OWLSTONE MEDICAL
• BENTHAM SCIENCE PUBLISHERS
