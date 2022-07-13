CallTower named 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award Winner by ChannelVision Magazine
CallTower’s Global UCaaS- and Contact Center-focused portfolio recognized as a Top Innovation in ChannelVision’s latest issueSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has been announced as a ‘2022 Visionary Spotlight Award Winner’ by ChannelVision Magazine, a publication of Beka Business Media.
“The competition this year will be remembered for the applicants’ unique approaches to solving issues and creating solutions that answer the call of partners and end users,” said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “We had a record number of total entries, which made this year’s competition tougher than ever. But at the end of the day, the companies named have proven they meet the challenges of today’s changing workplace. On behalf of ChannelVision, I would like to congratulate all our 2022 VSA winners, and I would like to thank all those who submitted entries.”
CallTower combines powerful voice-enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution. CallTower was the first UCaaS solution provider to offer an integrated Native Office 365 Microsoft Teams solution, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity. As a provider, CallTower specializes in the transition from outdated phone systems to the cloud solution that best meets the business needs of its customers.
“We are excited to be recognized by ChannelVision’s 2022 Visionary Spotlight as a Top Innovator,” says CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “On innovation, our portfolio speaks for itself - we’ve worked hard to make sure our solutions meet the needs of our global customer base, and that they can manage everything seamlessly with our CallTower Connect admin portal.”
CallTower recently announced its acquisition of OneStream Networks, a Rochester, New York-based global leader in voice solutions. In joining forces, CallTower will deliver a broader range of global communication solutions and services to existing and future customers. This acquisition will also deliver additional innovative communication pathways for cloud solutions with international data centers, increased service offerings and superior customer experience.
About ChannelVision Magazine
ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed, and business services (both on-premise and “in the cloud”), as well as, technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT, and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom’s gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.
