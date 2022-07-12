Award-Winner Brazilian Drama MARIGHELLA Running For 16 Awards at the 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix

Wagner Moura’s Marighella - which had its world premiere out of competition in Berlinale 2019.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marighella is set in 1969 and is based on the life of Afro-Brazilian politician and guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella. Facing a violent military dictatorship and with little support from a timid opposition, writer-turned-politician Carlos Marighella organizes a resistance movement alongside revolutionaries 30 years younger than him and willing to fight. The revolutionary leader opts for action.Marighella is adapted from the biography Marighella - O Guerrilheiro que Incendiou o Mundo, by Mario Magalhaes. Brazilian musical artist, songwriter, and actor Seu Jorge plays Carlos Marighella.Censored in Brazil for 2 years, Marighella was shown in multiple festivals around the world, had its US Premiere screening at the 2019 African Diaspora International Film Festival and was released in theaters in the USA in 2020 and became a New York Times Critic's Pick.It received multiple awards including International Independent Critics Prize (Premio Giuseppe Becce); One of Screen Critics' Top Films from Berlin 2019; Winner Audience Award - Mill Valley Film Festival 2019 and Winner Best Supporting Actor, Bruno Gagliasso - Cineuphoria Awards 2020.Marighella was finally released in Brazil in 2021 and became #1 at the box office. It is currently the film with the most nominations at the 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix, the Brazilian Oscars, with nominations for Best Fiction Film, Best First Feature Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction of Photography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume, Best Makeup, Best Visual Effect, Best Assemble Cast Fiction, Best Sound and Best Soundtrack."With a rousing, kinetic style reminiscent of The Battle of Algiers, and confrontational close-ups of fiery eyes and faces, the film is not merely a historical biopic—it’s a provocation. And a riveting one, too.” — Devika Girish, The New York Times'“Marighella is an urgent film in its commitment and cinematic intensity, and it could hardly be more timely.” ~ Jonathan Romney, Screen International“Once you accept its binary us-and-them worldview, Marighella works fine as an exciting and highly assured debut, with a terrific ensemble cast at its heart.” ~ Stephen Dalton, Hollywood ReporterMarighella is now available in the USA on AMAZON PRIME ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2022 thirty years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba, The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh, Mary Lou Williams, The Lady Who Swings the Band, the Mali Cuba Connection and most recently The Sleeping Negro and A Son (Un Fils). More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

