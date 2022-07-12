Dubai Student Recognized by Inclusion in George W Bush’s Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll 2022
Netra was also awarded the Diana Award for 2022 earlier this monthDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the height of the pandemic in 2020, when educational institutions were impacted by the lock down, a teenager called Netra Venkatesh based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates decided to take it on herself to be a spark for positive change in the field of education for young women across the developing world. She launched an all-girls nonprofit organization called SpunkGo-Social Media for Good (www.SpunkGo.com) which offers free educational webinars from professional speakers to young women typically in remote and rural settings.
The purpose of this non-traditional education protocol is to encourage young women to empower themselves and inspire them to grow professionally and personally. Fast forwarding to 2022, SpunkGo has grown leaps and is now present in over 20 countries across Africa and Asia, from Bangladesh to Ghana, and is run collectively by 30 young women who call themselves SpunkGo Ambassadors.
With a membership of over 5,000 young women worldwide, SpunkGo has tied up with KeyNote Women Speakers who assist Netra with high impact speakers. Netra has also partnered with Simbi Foundation, where SpunkGo members record books for displaced children in Uganda to listen to. SpunkGo also supports an orphanage in the Dandora regions of Kenya.
Netra has been recognised by George W Bush’s Points of Light Foundation by adding her to the 2022 Inspiration Honor Roll. She is also the winner of the prestigious Diana Award 2022 awarded on the birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales.
