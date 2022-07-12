Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,214 in the last 365 days.

Dubai Student Recognized by Inclusion in George W Bush’s Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll 2022

Netra was also awarded the Diana Award for 2022 earlier this month

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the height of the pandemic in 2020, when educational institutions were impacted by the lock down, a teenager called Netra Venkatesh based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates decided to take it on herself to be a spark for positive change in the field of education for young women across the developing world. She launched an all-girls nonprofit organization called SpunkGo-Social Media for Good (www.SpunkGo.com) which offers free educational webinars from professional speakers to young women typically in remote and rural settings.

The purpose of this non-traditional education protocol is to encourage young women to empower themselves and inspire them to grow professionally and personally. Fast forwarding to 2022, SpunkGo has grown leaps and is now present in over 20 countries across Africa and Asia, from Bangladesh to Ghana, and is run collectively by 30 young women who call themselves SpunkGo Ambassadors.

With a membership of over 5,000 young women worldwide, SpunkGo has tied up with KeyNote Women Speakers who assist Netra with high impact speakers. Netra has also partnered with Simbi Foundation, where SpunkGo members record books for displaced children in Uganda to listen to. SpunkGo also supports an orphanage in the Dandora regions of Kenya.

Netra has been recognised by George W Bush’s Points of Light Foundation by adding her to the 2022 Inspiration Honor Roll. She is also the winner of the prestigious Diana Award 2022 awarded on the birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Netra Venkatesh
SpunkGo
71566820716
email us here

You just read:

Dubai Student Recognized by Inclusion in George W Bush’s Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll 2022

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.