A young student in the UAE is awarded the Diana Award for 2022 on Princess Diana’s Birthday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Netra Venkatesh, aged 15 from Dubai has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.
Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.
Netra set up her organisation ‘SpunkGo’ in July 2020, which brings together over 5,000 young girls from over 20 countries and from all walks of life to one community platform with the objective of using social media for good. Netra is a passionate young entrepreneur who is on a relentless mission to educate and empower girls from developing countries in Asia and Africa. Through ‘SpunkGo’, she organises free life skill webinars featuring inspiring women speakers, who impart knowledge to young girls around the world. Some of these members come from impoverished backgrounds and for whom this opportunity to learn and network globally provides enormous opportunities of personal growth.
Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, says:
“We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. It is especially poignant as we remember Princess Diana twenty-five years on. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”
Netra Venkatesh
Netra Venkatesh
SpunkGo
