CHANGES TO PLANNING IN A BID FOR A CLEANER, GREENER UK

New energy efficient changes to planning and what it means for homeowners.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planning regulations are always changing but this change to national building regulations sees a new set of environmentally friendly rules for homeowners looking to renovate.

People looking to extend, plan a new build or add a conversion to their home now must follow new guidelines set to make a move for greener living.

These nationwide changes which came into place on 15 June 2022 are a big step intended to improve energy efficiency across new homes and create a greener, cleaner UK.

The main changes intend to push the country in the right direction for its target for net zero emissions and include key additions to,

Ventilation: changes will help to improve air quality and ensure properties receive the necessary ventilation.

Conservation of Fuel and Power: changes will primarily impact the energy efficiency requirements for buildings.

Overheating: the new regulations aim to limit overheating in properties by introducing passive measures such as fitting shutters for shade and glazing design in new houses.

Electric Vehicle Charging: new residential properties will require the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

London based construction experts, BNS construction are experiencing the recent changes first hand as their customers find themselves planning extensions that now need to take on board these environmental factors. Points that many didn’t need to take into account when they first started the process.

As they launch their new addition to the business BNS lofts, these new changes are being implemented from the off as customers come to them for their roof conversion expertise. Although a learning curve for all involved, BNS think, “It’s a solid move for reducing the emissions involved with loft conversions and other home improvements.

Although it means significantly more to consider for homeowners, we really welcome these green focused regulations. Reducing the carbon emission on new homes by a third is a great move forward and we’re keen to help our customers every step of the way when planning under these new guidelines.”

BNS also went on to discuss that they also “expect to see more customers showing an interest in greener, more sustainable fittings and fixtures as a result of these measures moving forward” and increasing homeowners moving to an environmentally friendly way of life.