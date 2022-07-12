Splyt Integrates nextbike, Europe’s Leading Bikeshare Provider, into its Micromobility Network
Splyt, the superapp enabler partners with nextbike, the European leading bikeshare provider, to offer bikesharing access to billions of superapp users worldwide
We are proud to integrate nextbike into our network. This partnership will also support us - and our partners’ - ambitions for more sustainable mobility solutions”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splyt, the superapp enabler, and nextbike, the European market leader in bikesharing, have partnered to provide bikesharing access to billions of superapp users worldwide.
Through this new and unique partnership, users in more than 70 cities worldwide will be able to book lightweight urban modes of transport, anytime and anywhere via the travel platforms, e-wallets and superapps supported by Splyt.
Splyt’s unique integration supports the entire end-to-end experience, meaning users can search, book, unlock, and pay for bikesharing and scooters, directly from within apps they already know and use. Splyt also reduces complexity for its superapp partners by natively supporting features such as parking zones and user verification.
According to Frost & Sullivan, the global micromobility market is expected to reach over 30 million vehicles by 2025, with bikesharing set to dominate due to its convenience, affordability and safety. Furthermore, with technology advancements powered by infrastructure solutions such as intelligent docking stations, and smart locks, users can benefit from first- and last-mile connectivity. Bikesharing is a perfect complement to public transport and other shared modes of transport, and thereby fosters more sustainable mobility.
As Splyt continues to add more partners to its global network, working with them to integrate mobility directly into their platforms, more travellers will be able to access safe and affordable transport options without having to download another app. Besides this, domestic users can access a wide range of bike-sharing services across the Splyt network, allowing them to be present amongst the locals within the operating cities.
Philipp Mintchin, Co-founder and CEO of Splyt: "The micromobility market as we know it is growing exponentially! And we are proud to integrate nextbike, the European market leader in bikesharing into our network. This partnership will also support us - and our partners’ - ambitions for more sustainable mobility solutions."
Sebastian Popp, CEO of nextbike GmbH: “We very welcome the collaboration with Splyt. It’s our goal to be an active part of the mobility transition. Together with our partners, we integrate bike sharing into public transport and create cities worth living in.”
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler and the leading on-demand services network. We integrate ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and food delivery suppliers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables users with a seamless one-stop experience without additional app downloads. Our trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 30 countries and speaks over 20 languages. We are remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. Splyt is backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com. #SuperappEnabler
About nextbike
nextbike is European market leader in bike sharing. True to the motto "We like to share", the company mobilises millions of people in a sustainable way. The micro mobility pioneer has been developing smart bike sharing schemes since 2004. Currently, nextbike has established its bike sharing as an elementary component of urban mobility in over 300 cities worldwide. This service makes public transport even more environmentally friendly and complements it with the advantages of individual transport. Since 2021, nextbike GmbH has been a wholly owned subsidiary of TIER Mobility.
