Splyt integrates more than 300,000 experiences into its on-demand network
The superapp enabler partners with Viator, the world’s largest experiences marketplace
"Many of our best experiences in life come from travel and venturing into the unknown. We are thrilled to launch our experiences service to superapp users worldwide and are proud to do so with Viator.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splyt, the superapp enabler, today announces the launch of Experiences as their newest on-demand service, in addition to ridehailing, micromobility, public transport, and transfers. Splyt partnered with Viator, the world’s largest experience marketplace, to make more than 300,000 tours, tickets, activities, and things-to-do (“experiences”) available on their global superapp, travel, and wallet partners.
Through this integration, Splyt will allow smartphone users to use a wide variety of experiences directly within the apps they already have, without additional logins or passwords. Users can feel at home, anywhere, with the freedom to book and pay for experiences via their favourite app, and the confidence of excellent customer service wherever they are.
Superapps using the Splyt network are able to increase revenue and user loyalty by providing users with various services directly within their platform. Experience providers, in turn, can reach previously untapped users and receive additional exposure by pushing their services into new markets.
"Many of our best experiences in life come from travel and venturing into the unknown. We are thrilled to launch our experiences service to superapp users worldwide and are proud to do so with Viator, the leading global tours and activities marketplace. Viator's global presence will enable superapp users to create those life-long memories and allow them to discover story-worthy experiences anytime, anywhere," said Philipp Mintchin, the founder and CEO of Splyt.
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler and the leading mobility and lifestyle services network. We integrate ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and food delivery suppliers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables users with a seamless one-stop experience without additional app downloads. Our trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. We are remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. Splyt is backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com. #SuperappEnabler
About Viator
Viator is the world’s largest experiences marketplace, and a Tripadvisor company. With more than 300,000 bookable tours, activities, and experiences in 190+ countries there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support, and millions of traveller reviews, Viator offers experiences so incredible, you'll want to tell your friends.
