Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the butane gas cartridges market size is expected to grow from $431.99 million in 2021 to $466.6 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The butane gas cartridge market is expected to grow to $556.73 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increase in population density in urban areas across the globe is contributing to the butane gas cartridges industry growth.

The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of Propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Trends

Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the butane gas market. Major companies operating in the butane gas cartridges sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position.

Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Segments

The global butane gas cartridge market is segmented:

By Type: Below 220g/Unit, 220-250 g/Unit, Above 250 g/Unit

By Application: Medical, Stoves, Commercial, Others

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Chemical and Petrochemical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Others

By Geography: The global butane gas cartridges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides butane gas cartridges market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the butane gas cartridges market, butane gas cartridges market share, butane gas cartridges global market segments and geographies, butane gas cartridges global market players, butane gas cartridges global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The butane gas cartridges global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Taeyang Corp, Ultracare Products, Coleman, Aspire Industries, Marina Corporation, Kampa, Zhejiang Jinyu, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani Corporation, and Gasmate.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

