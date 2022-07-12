Explosives Trace Detection Market to Reach $454 Million by 2026, According to a New Report
“Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market - 2022-2026 - with COVID-19 Impact” report presents analysis and forecasts of 110 ETD submarkets.WASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (395 pages, 269 tables & figures) published by HSRC, a market research company, Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2022-2027 - With COVID-19 Impact, concludes that the market is expected to reach $454 million by 2026.
According to the report the market is driven by:
• The need for Dual-Use ETD systems: for explosives detection and narcotics detection.
• Increasing demand for automated ETD systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention.
• Increasingly value-added ETD systems, generated by ‘soft’ elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).
• Replacement of outdated ETD systems.
• Terror and crime mitigation.
• China’s internal security funding (larger than China defense budget).
• The COVID-19 pandemic which limited the 2020-2022 ETD budgets in the airports and land transportation and forces security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new ETD systems and services.
• E-commerce growth during the pandemic which resulted in a >50% hike in need to screen postal items.
Covering 110 submarkets, this report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. It is the industry’s gold standard for ETD market research reports. This report aims to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
Why Trust the Report:
• Past HSRC Explosives Trace Detection reports. Over the previous 20 years we published every two years an updated Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market report. Among the hundreds of clients that bought these reports are about all the global ETD vendors, as well as dozens of governmental security agencies
• Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with bottom-up exhaustive research of 110 Explosives Trace Detection submarkets
• Product Prices. The report includes the prices of 29 Explosives Trace Detection systems.
• Unique Analysts Team. Our multilingual team brings 14 years of hands-on record in the ETD industry
• The research team includes analysts that had corporate positions of chairperson, CEO, CTO, chief scientist, VP R&D, VP marketing, $8 Billion of products commercialization and publication of 290 Homeland Security related market reports
• Extensive Research. HSRC allocated its analysts for six months to set up this market research. The team conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 450 reports, documents and papers published by other experts
• Multi-Source Market Size Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The global Explosives Trace Detection market was analyzed and crosschecked via five orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, sectors, countries, revenue sources and regions
• Corona Impact. We used our (published) research of the pandemic markets
With 395 pages, 269 tables and figures, the Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2022-2026 – with COVID-19 Impact report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors, 5 regional and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.
Why Buy Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2022-2026 Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
• What is the ETD market size, and what are the market trends during 2022-2026?
• What’s the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the ETD market?
• Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives the ETD customers to purchase products and services?
• What are the ETD technology & services trends?
• What are the ETD technology markets?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• Which countries are expected to invest most in ETD capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?
B. The Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market size data is analyzed via 4 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent in the global Explosives Trace Detection market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:
• By 5 Technologies:
o Table Top ETD
o Hand-Held ETD
o ETD Kits
o ETD Consumables
o Drugs trace detection & other technologies
• By 5 Vertical Markets:
o Air, Sea & Land Transportation Security
o Secured Facilities
o Defense
o 1st Responders & Others
o Other verticals
• By 5 Regional Markets:
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o Middle East & Africa
o Asia Pacific
• By 20 national markets:
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
o UK
o France
o Scandinavian Countries
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o GCC Countries (without Saudi Arabia)
o Rest of MEA
o India
o China
o South Korea
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2019-2026 market
D. The Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market report includes the following nine appendices:
• Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries
• Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns
• Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive
• Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook
• Appendix E: Global Terror Threats
• Appendix F: The Explosives Trace Detection Industry
• Appendix G: Explosives Trace Detection Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
• Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards
• Appendix I: Abbreviations
E. The ETD market report provides updated extensive data on 29 leading Explosives Trace Detection Vendors (including companies’ profile, products and contact info):
• 908 Devices
• Airsense Analytics
• Auto Clear
• Astrotech Corporation
• Biosensor Applications AB
• Bruker Detection
• Chemring Group
• DetectaChem LLC
• Electronics Sensor Technology
• FLIR (Teledyne FLIR LLC)
• GreyScan Australia Pty Ltd
• Hitachi
• Inward Detection
• Leidos LLC
• Mistral Security Inc
• MS Technologies Inc.
• Nuctech Co. Ltd.
• OSI Systems, Inc.
• Rapiscan Systems, Inc. (OSI)
• Red X Defense
• Rs Dynamics
• Scanna MSC Ltd.
• Scent Detection Technologies
• Scintrex Trace
• Sibel Ltd
• Smiths Detection Inc.
• Syagen Technology
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Westminster International Ltd.
