Who is the Online Aviation Training Leading Provider

Sofema Online is an e-learning platform dedicated to bringing the best in aviation e-learning resources to the aviation industrySOFIA, BULGARIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is the world-leading provider of EASA compliant regulatory & vocational training with more than 250 courses, packages, and diplomas. (Sofema Online is currently enrolling more than 20,000 Delegates each year)
- SOL works closely with the aviation industry to design and deliver comprehensive online training that is relevant and responsive to the expectations of the organizations, at minimum cost.
- Customer-oriented striving to provide their valued customers with a wild selection of online courses to match each training need as well as the most cost-effective solutions for both companies and individuals.
Career Growth with Sofema Online Learning Path Diplomas
- Be able to demonstrate a high level of knowledge across multiple subject areas within a core business unit.
- Be able to demonstrate Regulatory Knowledge across a wide range of related subjects
- Build competence in a chosen area
- Ideal Preparation for Career advancement
- Print multiple course completion certificates online
- Receive Your Hard Copy Diploma worldwide on completion
- Enjoy a substantial discount
What Diplomas are available?
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma
- Quality & Safety Competence in an EASA - CAMO & AMO Environment Learning Path Diploma
- Quality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations Staff Learning Path Diploma
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - EASA Flight & Ground Operations
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - General Aviation CAMO Learning Path Diploma
- Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma - Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma
Introducing Sofema Online Freedom Pass
Introducing a New Way to Access Sofema Online Regulatory & Vocational Training Courses. Sofema Online Freedom Pass Provides Access to a portfolio of online training courses which would normally Cost Several 000’s Euros.
Visit www.sofemaonline.com or www.sassofia.com to see the training options. For comments and questions please email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
