Sofema Aviation Online Announces Record 5th-Year Partnership Renewal with Philippine Airlines

Sofema Announces Strategic Evolution to "Sofema Aviation" Alongside Landmark 5th-Year Renewal with Philippine Airlines

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone move that signals a new era for aviation competence management, Sofema Online is proud to announce its strategic transition to Sofema Aviation . This evolution coincides with a significant commercial achievement: the 5th consecutive year of the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL).A Visionary Partnership: 7,300 Training DaysThe renewal sees Philippine Airlines signing a CFP 20 agreement, securing an incredible 7,300 online training days. This massive scale of professional development will be delivered via the newly launched cutting-edge Learning Management System (Sofema Altitude) designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern aviation regulatory environments.The Transition: From Sofema Online to Sofema AviationCommencing March 2026, the brand is embarking on a 15-month transition to become Sofema Aviation. This name change reflects the company’s expanded identity as a holistic provider of aviation excellence. While "Sofema Online" established the platform as a digital pioneer, "Sofema Aviation" represents a comprehensive ecosystem for managing regulatory and vocational competence across multiple global systems.A Legacy of Excellence (2015–2026)Since its launch in 2015, Sofema has consistently pushed the boundaries of aviation training. Today, the platform celebrates reaching the historic milestone of 200,000 enrollments. With a library of over 525 courses, packages, and diplomas, Sofema Aviation stands as the world’s most effective premium platform for aviation professionals.Comment from Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema:"I welcome the renewal by Philippine Airlines of the Corporate Freedom Pass for the 5th year. It is clear that this is a testament to the continuing value which Philippine Airlines places on the Sofema Aviation Learning Management System, powered by Sofema Altitude. As we transition to our new identity as Sofema Aviation over the next 15 months, we look forward to many more companies joining our platform to experience the Sofema Premium Service."Why the CFP 20 is the Industry StandardThe Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) remains the flagship product for large-scale operators and MROs. By choosing the CFP 20, Philippine Airlines demonstrates the strategic advantage of:Scalability: Managing thousands of training days with seamless administration.Quality: Accessing the latest in regulatory updates across EASA, FAA, and other major systems.Technological Edge: Leveraging Sofema Altitude for superior tracking, reporting, and user experience.The Road AheadAs the 15-month rebranding process unfolds, clients will see a unified focus on high-level competence management. Whether through the Privileged Training Partner (PTP) program or the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP), Sofema Aviation is dedicated to ensuring that every aviation professional has the tools to soar.About Sofema Aviation Formerly known as Sofema OnlineSofema Aviation is the digital training arm of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS). Since 2015, it has provided world-class, online regulatory-compliant vocational training. With the launch of Sofema Altitude LMS and a portfolio of 525+ courses, Sofema Aviation continues to lead the industry in safety, compliance, and professional excellence.

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