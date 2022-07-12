Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, Legal Advisor for Alternative Energy Private Equity in the United States
Lawyers Worldwide Awards based in London but voted by lawyers around the world
We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Schindler, PhD, JD, Legal Advisor for Alternative Energy Private Equity in the United States
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Lawyers Worldwide Awards based in London but voted by lawyers around the world
“We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) has been honored as the best legal advisor in the USA for alternative energy private equity. This Award is in addition to his recent award as “Game Changer of the Year" for his pioneering work in developing and leading Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable investment strategies and legal advisory services. His firm Transformation LLC is recognized for synergistically combining legal, business and investment advice. As a result of his innovative vision, this is the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”
“Lawyers Worldwide Awards are a dedicated team of professionals who analyse the world’s Lawyers and Advisors to seek out the very best” according to the company’s website ( https://lawyersworldwideawards.co.uk/ ) “Here at Lawyers Worldwide Awards we send out around 100,000 voting forms...” for determining each Award based on its international polls of leading lawyers.
Dr. Schindler joint ventured with visionary media leaders John DeMarco and Kat McFarlin in order to create a new “fifth dimension” of consulting, distribution and media. This joint venture will be named The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC and will provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.
Dr. Schindler closed by saying: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor on November 16, 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner in my honor. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her guest.”
This selfless giving is the essence of true nobility.
For more information contact:
Kat McFarlin
KATMAC Company, LLC
402.258.3717, ext. 1001
For press inquiries please contact:
John DeMarco
The Sustainable Foundation Group
Global Vice President Communications
310.966.0983
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 949-923-1629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn