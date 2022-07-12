Simplotel drives Rs. 250 crore in direct website bookings for hotels
Hotels record a growth of 400% in direct room nights through their website after onboarding Simplotel Hotel E-commerce
We see a huge shift of hotel bookings online & to harvest that demand hotels need great website & booking engine tech. It's phenomenal to see our customers grow their direct bookings at such a pace.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that the total volume of direct website bookings transacted through its platform across its 2,000-plus hotels across 21 countries crossed Rs. 250 crore.
— Tarun Goyal
Tarun Goyal, Simplotel Founder & CEO, said, “Our mission at Simplotel has been to provide hotels with technologies that help them drive direct bookings. We see a massive shift of hotel bookings online and we believe that to harvest that demand hotels need great website and booking engine technology. It is phenomenal to see our customers grow their direct bookings at such a pace and we are humbled by their continuing trust in us.” Simplotel was recently awarded the 2021 National Startup Award in travel (hospitality) by Startup India, an initiative of the Government of India.
The Bengaluru-based startup provides hotels with website and booking engine technology that was earlier available only to large travel aggregators. “For example, visit Booking.com, search for hotels in Goa, but do not make a booking. The online travel agency (OTA) will now solicit you with mailers to entice you to make a reservation. The OTA also personalises its interface to show you Goa and help you continue your journey from where you left off. We provide hotels with such personalisation of the visitor journey,” said Goyal. He added that Simplotel combines all this with tons of other things that are essential to drive visitor engagement — such as a fast hotel website & booking engine load time, high server capacity, dynamic compression of images and videos, etc. As a result, hotels have recorded a growth of 400% in direct bookings through their websites.
Goyal also believed that there was a significant pent-up demand due to lockdown & travel restrictions over the past two years. “After the pandemic, we are seeing encouraging trends. Consumers have become more online savvy and are comfortable making online transactions. As a result, direct website bookings have accelerated by 200% as compared to before COVID-19. We are excited to see hotels realise this and leverage technology. The pandemic has shown that technology can be a true enabler for the industry.”
Simplotel’s Hotel E-commerce, which comprises the Simplotel Website Builder & Simplotel Booking Engine, has helped hotels design fast-loading websites that drive more lead conversions, improve customer engagement and rank higher on Google.
Simplotel also offers a Reservation Desk software for the hotel reservations’ team to convert more phone inquiries through automation and personalization. It also is a certified Google Hotel Ads partner and provides result-driven digital marketing with SEO, Google Hotel Ads & Google Ads.
