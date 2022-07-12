Truck Hudson won't quit campaigning for Saturday Night Live
Truck Hudson is hilarious go to his Instagram and watch his sketches.”NY, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Truck Hudson is at it again. He's posting new sketches and impression on instagram.
— Mel Hayes
The campaign has started even funnier than the last 2020 run. His latest sketch has a 50 Cent (Impression) talking to Donald Trump (impression) on the phone.
Truck also has a sketch of Jay-Z (impression) visiting the bank, and trying to wire money from his account. Jay-Z (impression) finds out that his account is empty, and is trying to find out what happened by calling Beyonce' (impression), Jay-Z (impression) wakes from the nightmare and realizes he's still a billionaire. The sketches are really funny and it has already gone viral on instagram. Who knows could happen with the recent departures of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, and Kate McKinnon, maybe now there will room for Truck Hudson. Truck Hudson's impressions are spot on, and hopefully he becomes the next star on the historic, and award winning Saturday Night Live. Check out Truck Hudson on Instagram and share his videos.
Whoever joins the cast of Saturday Night Live will more than likely be discovered through social media. We are in an era where our next group of stars are controlling their destiny by posting just like Truck Hudson.
