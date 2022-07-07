Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,577 in the last 365 days.

Comedy Beast Radio has teamed up with Truck Hudson and is now on iheart and Tunein

Comedy Beast Radio LOGo

Truck Hudson

CBR Hosted Truck Hudson

Truck Hudson Joins Comedy Beast Radio

Comedy Is beast And This is it's Station! https://www.ComedyBeastRadio.com”
— CBR
NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer comedian Truck Hudson joins Comedy Beast Radio.

"I'm just trying to have fun and play comedy album tracks that the fans wanna hear".- Truck Hudson

Comedy beast is a dedicated comedy radio station, and the station growing stronger with listenership. CBR (Comedy Beast Radio) has garnered the attention of the radio world and has been listed with iheart radio and Tunein. CBR is the best station to get your comedy fix 24/7.

Truck Hudson is Funny and has been adding a lot to the station's programming. CBR will be adding more shows and more talent. Comedy beast Radio will be the home for comedians and their content for years to come.

"Comedy Beast Radio, Comedy Is A Beast And This Is It's Station!"

Stacio Mendez
CBR
+1 631-938-6280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Comedy Beast Radio has teamed up with Truck Hudson and is now on iheart and Tunein

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.