Comedy Beast Radio has teamed up with Truck Hudson and is now on iheart and Tunein
Truck Hudson Joins Comedy Beast Radio
Comedy Is beast And This is it's Station! https://www.ComedyBeastRadio.com”NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer comedian Truck Hudson joins Comedy Beast Radio.
— CBR
"I'm just trying to have fun and play comedy album tracks that the fans wanna hear".- Truck Hudson
Comedy beast is a dedicated comedy radio station, and the station growing stronger with listenership. CBR (Comedy Beast Radio) has garnered the attention of the radio world and has been listed with iheart radio and Tunein. CBR is the best station to get your comedy fix 24/7.
Truck Hudson is Funny and has been adding a lot to the station's programming. CBR will be adding more shows and more talent. Comedy beast Radio will be the home for comedians and their content for years to come.
"Comedy Beast Radio, Comedy Is A Beast And This Is It's Station!"
