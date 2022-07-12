Children’s Show- “The Pig Club” August 12, 2022 1 pm. – 2p.m Wise Choice Summer Camp at FIU – 305-630-3600

THE PIG CLUB The Pig Club Cast Rapper L and L

Children’s show, The Pig Club, filming live at Riccardo Silva Stadium, at Miami’s FIU Campus on August 12th, 2022 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. MEDIA INVITED

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live action Pig Club show allows every child in the audience a chance to be crowned the winner. Every child gets to sing songs, cheer, exercise and participate in the fun.

Children compete in four fun filled competitions to be crowned, 'Pig of the Week'. These include: pie eating, mudslinging, pig trivia and pig poise. The Pig Club is entertaining and funny, but the messages of the skits and songs are much greater.

The characters in the show include King T-Bone- the wise leader of the club; Lenlard- a work out enthusiast; Sgt. Pork- defender of patriotism; Karham- a “hammy” performer reminiscent of Britney Spears; Rachsow- a genius pig who teaches the value of education and Rebacon- the happy and enthusiastic Pig Club cheerleader.

The Pig Club mixes fun with education. Exercise, eating healthy and family values are combined with engaging competition. There is an obesity epidemic in the United States and no one has made a dent in addressing the problem. This show is needed now, more than ever.

The percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled in the U.S. since the 1970’s. Adults also will benefit from the messages of the show, as the rates of American adults with obesity has increased from 30.5% in 1999 to 41.9% in 2020. Healthcare costs can only decrease if we have healthy citizens.

The show is geared towards children ages 5 to 11, but has many “wink wink” jokes that are entertaining for all ages. It is a throwback to great children’s programing of the past and promises to fill the gap left by TV icons Fred Rogers and Captain Kangaroo.

“There is a need for a wholesome show that focuses on educating kids in a fun and clever way,” says health educator Mike Marine of Delray Beach, Florida, who founded the Pig Club when he was a junior high school student. He published, “The Daily Grunt” and now, years later, he’s bringing The Pig Club show to children. The show teaches self-respect, treating people right and the benefits of exercise and nutrition by combining a powerful educational message with humor and audience participation.

