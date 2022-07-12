Foligain® Breakthrough Hair Health Technology Wins Coveted New Beauty Award

FOLIGAIN Shampoo for Thinning Hair

WR Group proudly announces that FOLIGAIN® Triple Action Shampoo has been named a NewBeauty Award winner for “Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair."

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA , USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, proudly announces that FOLIGAIN® Triple Action Shampoo for Thinning Hair has been named this year's NewBeauty Award winner for “Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair” in the 2022 awards issue.

FOLIGAIN is a next generation hair care line, dedicated to providing high-performance formulas to the millions of individuals looking to improve their hair and scalp health. Fusing the latest science and industry trends with clinically proven ingredients, FOLIGAIN’s mission is to develop clean, effective, transformative solutions for healthier, fuller-looking hair.

“This coveted industry award win further solidifies Foligain’s mission to provide safe and highly effective haircare solutions that are beneficial to the integrity of the hair and scalp,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP – Retail at WR Group. “New Beauty is a prominent, trusted industry resource, and we’re thrilled to be recognized for Foligain’s exceptional results and cutting-edge technology.”

FOLIGAIN contains a groundbreaking triple action hair health complex called Trioxidil, equipped with bioactive ingredients, clinically shown to help revitalize hair and scalp health. Additionally, Trioxidil is enhanced with moisture-lock technology to seal in the formula’s key nutrients and botanicals and retain skin moisture.

The FOLIGAIN Shampoo for Thinning Hair with 2% Trioxidil gently removes build-up to rejuvenate hair, invigorate scalp and add fullness and body. The FOLIGAIN Triple Action Complete Formula for Thinning Hair with 10% Trioxidil contains an exclusive Liposphere micro-emulsion technology that stimulates the hair and scalp with powerful Trichogen™, Procapil™, copper peptides and pea sprout extract, for visible results.

Expertly formulated with the needs of consumers’ hair goals in mind, the lightweight, refreshing formula delivers transformative results for all hair textures and types.

For more information, please visit Foligain.com

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.