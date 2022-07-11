CareAvailability Expands Into North Carolina To Help Families Navigate Additional Care and Senior Housing Options.
CareAvailability remains a NEW industry standard as the first and only website that delivers real-time reporting of availability for senior care to the minute.
We provide you with a truly comprehensive and interactive resource to find local real-time care availability. No login required! Your personal information is not shared.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into North Carolina, officially providing its real-time availability of senior housing options on the east coast. CareAvailability remains a NEW industry standard as the first and only website that delivers real-time reporting of availability for senior care to the minute. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. Expansion followed into Washington, California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and now North Carolina. Our research has highlighted a significant amount of older Americans in North Carolina looking for senior care.
— Amy Schmidt
Unlike other sites, this online resource lists every provider for free, and each can update their current availability at no cost; this significantly increases Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before. Until now, there has not been a site that delivers a comprehensive list for families to search without having to give any personal details.
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to put together comprehensive lists of care options, as well as allowing people to self-navigate searching for care providers. Instead of care providers needing to update multiple paid sites, CareAvailability is an easy one-stop resource, as they do not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
CareAvailability continues to alleviate the search for senior care in an already trying time. Options can be overwhelming, especially when families don’t know where to start. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles to help families better navigate the maze of Long Term Care and aging, by providing links to state agencies, as well as explaining local terminology and regulations.
CareAvailability’s expansion to North Carolina means an additional additional 3,696 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 580 assisted living communities, 400 skilled nursing facilities, and over 2,000 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
Fun Facts about North Carolina
North Carolina is nicknamed The Tar Heel State, due to the state’s long history as a producer of naval stores – tar, pitch, rosin, and turpentine – all of which were derived from North Carolina’s expansive pine forests. The Outer Banks of North Carolina are home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S., and the state itself boasts 1,500 lakes of 10 acres or more in size.
The state motto of North Carolina is “Esse Quam Videri” meaning “To be rather than to seem.”
About CareAvailability
CareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professional find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.
