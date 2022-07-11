HPD Builder 2.3 Updated – Announcing Full Implementation of HPD Open Standard Version 2.3
Enhancing Data Quality and Consistency for the Building Products IndustryWAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) has launched the latest update to its HPD Builder online reporting system. The 10,000+ HPD reports published to date provide valuable data about materials and substances in building products and materials. The new HPD Version 2.3 emphasizes advances in data quality and consistency, and automation of new data screening options.
As of July 11, Version 2.3 is the effective version of the HPD Open Standard. The HPD Builder, the Supplier HPD Builder extension tool, HPD Public Repository and APIs for electronic data exchange with other information systems have been fully updated to comply with Version 2.3. Now, all newly published HPDs will be published to the Version 2.3 Standard.
“The collaboration among the manufacturers, architects, nonprofits, and everyone represented on our technical committees made this latest advance in the HPD Open Standard possible,” said Tristan Roberts, Chief Technologist for the HPD Collaborative. “No regulation made us release a new version. It’s living proof that human and environmental health can be advanced through a voluntary, consensus process.”
HPD Version 2.3 introduces a number of new features, and important refinements to improve useability by both manufacturers and project teams. Highlights of the release are:
• Increased Material and Substance Data Transparency and Quality – Key updates to “Alternative Materials and Substances,” “Content Differences,” and “Guidance for Substance Names” provide manufacturers with a clearer picture of the data quality requirements and best practices for producing high quality HPD reports.
• Additional Listings – The “Additional Listings” section adds substance screening results for key restricted substances lists (RSLs) or other non-hazard listings that are complementary to the GreenScreen® for Safer Chemicals, GreenScreen List Translator™ and HPD Hazard Warnings results already reported in HPDs. The v2.3 release adds: Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard Restricted Substances List (Basic Screening), Living Building Challenge (LBC) Red List, US EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List (SCIL), Green Science Policy Institute Six Classes, REACH Exemption List, and Perkins&Will Precautionary List. Additional lists will be considered for inclusion as proposals are made to the Technical Committee.
• Data Consistency for Special Condition Policies – HPD v2.3 revamps data-entry for Special Conditions, introducing enhanced completeness checks, better data validation, and smarter policies. The update also provides visual consistency for Special Conditions with other content in an HPD.
• Additional Special Conditions Policies - For some types of materials, the ability to identify and characterize substances and/or CAS RNs may be challenging. In other cases there are specific issues relating to hazard screening using CAS RN. The HPD Open Standard includes specific guidelines, or “Special Conditions,” to address these known issues. Version 2.3 adds Special Conditions in these areas: Metal Alloys, Minor Fasteners, Form-specific Hazards.
• Enhanced HPD Compliance and Program Pre-Check Capabilities - manufacturers will receive more detailed feedback on compliance of reporting with the HPD Open Standard v2.3. Program pre-check capabilities, which have been available for LEED v4, are being greatly expanded to enable pre-check for additional certification and rating programs, including LEED v4.1.
“There has been a continued commitment by the manufacturing community which has taken us to over 10,000 published HPD’s,” commented Tim Cole, chair of the HPDC Manufacturers Advisory Panel. “With the release of v2.3, manufacturers will experience a more user-friendly way to take the next step in their leadership role to transparency and material health. V2.3 release also creates an even better opportunity for project teams and the specification community to undertake material health as a common practice in their work. Using HPDs enables the same level of emphasis on embodied health as there is on embodied carbon.”
First released in 2012, the HPD Open Standard is harmonized with reporting for leading sustainability certification systems for buildings, such as LEED and WELL, and for building products, such as Cradle to Cradle Certified™, Declare, GreenScreen Certified™ and BIFMA LEVEL®. When manufacturers report their information using the HPD Open Standard, costly repetitive and duplicative reporting steps can be eliminated. By publishing an HPD report in the HPD Public Repository, manufacturers can make their detailed product information publicly available, and also electronically transmit their information to product libraries, such as mindful MATERIALS, Ecomedes, and Sustainable Minds.
Additional free resources and training materials are available to assist in the transition to HPD Version 2.3. Information and access to HPD Open Standard Version 2.3 documents is also available on the HPDC website.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 member companies, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, approaching 10,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org or with HPDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
