Bay Area Outreach & Recreation Program (BORP) Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford
Wheelchair Basketball Player and World Champion Matt Scott On Hand for BORP's Grant Announcement and Celebration
This grant from The Hartford will enable BORP to expand a handful of programs and increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area Outreach & Recreation Program (BORP), a nonprofit organization based in Berkeley, CA, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment. Wheelchair Basketball Player and World Champion Matt Scott was on hand Saturday for the announcement and celebration.
— BORP Executive Director Rick Smith
The grant enables BORP, a member of the Move United Network, to enhance its adaptive sports programming through the purchase of additional sports chairs as well as fitness, kayaking, and archery equipment to the inventory to better serve individuals with physical disabilities. “This grant from the Hartford will enable BORP to expand a handful of programs including archery, kayaking, wheelchair basketball, and fitness, and increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities,” said Rick Smith, BORP’s executive director. “We know sport has the power to change the lives of athletes and we are excited to have new equipment that will make adaptive sports more accessible to even more athletes with disabilities.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
