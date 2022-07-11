YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY LEADERS CHELSEA VILLAREAL AND LORI HINTZ SPEAK AT 2022 SAN GABRIEL VALLEY MEGAMIX EXPO
I’m honored to speak with other community members and help them find ways to quickly and effectively scale up their businesses.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As key team members with California’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), Chief Operating Officer Chelsea Villareal and Managing Broker Lori Hintz spoke to a group of ambitious and motivated leaders at the 2022 San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo on June 30th. The event, which featured speakers, workshops and networking, provided Villareal and Hintz with a forum to share YHSGR’s growth journey and provide practical advice on how other local companies can replicate their success.
— Chelsea Villareal
Titled “Successful Business Strategies in a Post-Pandemic, Digital World,” YHSGR’s presentation was designed to help small business owners, entrepreneurs and working professionals scale up their business. The session helped audience members learn how to clarify their vision, select the right people to join their team, establish data-centric benchmarks, and put key processes in place.
“The pandemic was a devastating event for many small businesses, causing several to shut down as a result. Because YHSGR had established an effective, proven operational process, our company was able to grow by tenfold during this same time period,” said Villareal. “I’m honored to speak with other community members and help them find ways to quickly and effectively scale up their businesses.”
Villareal, who has more than 10 years working in the real estate industry, joined YHSGR in 2020. During the past two years, she has helped the business grow from 80 agents to more than 200 agents. In the past year alone, the YHSGR team surpassed 1,000 transactions.
Hintz brought her skills to the YHSGR team more than four years ago, serving clients with guaranteed results. Recently, she completed the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) Instructor Academy to effectively address the issues that arise in distressed transactions, such as foreclosures and short sales.
“At YHSGR, our agents solidify their vision, gain traction and use proven and practical tools to achieve results. This method of success can be replicated for many types of businesses,” said Hintz. “By sharing how we’ve been able to grow, we can help others in our community, which in turn elevates the entire San Gabriel Valley.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Successful Business Strategies in a Post Pandemic, Digital World