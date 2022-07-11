2022-07-11 11:53:11.44 $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold In St. Louis

2022-07-11 11:53:11.44

On the Run, 9371 Olive Road in St. Louis, sold a winning “Bonus Word Crossword” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000. A local resident claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 5.

“Bonus Word Crossword” is a $3 game with more than $16.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including seven additional top prizes of $50,000.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.

