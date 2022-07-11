Stratton Sclavos: Terran Orbital Recently Went Public as LLAP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Small satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital recently became one of the latest companies to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Months and months of planning went into the move, including releasing the Board of Directors' names for the first time.
Forming a Board of Directors was a crucial step for co-founder and CEO Mark Bell. As Terran Orbital began to land marquee contracts and exceed expectations as a growing company in the small satellite industry, it was essential to put together a Board of Directors with a wide range of knowledge to make key decisions.
Joining Bell directly from Terran Orbital is his fellow co-founder Anthony Previte. He currently serves as a Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President. Together, Bell and Previte have seen the company grow to new heights as more and more clients become interested in what they produce.
A trio of veterans makes up part of the Board of Directors as well. Lieutenant General Richard Y. Newton III is the former US Air Force Assistant Vice Chief of Staff.
He will be working with Maj. Gen. Douglas L Raaberg is the Executive Vice President of the Air Force Association. Col. Tom Manion brings his USMC background to the mix as well.
Finally, three people with chairman experience with other companies round out the Board of Directors for Terran Orbital. Daniel Staton (Chairman of the Board of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc), James LaChance (founder of Breakpoint Asset Management and Chairman and CEO of the Compound), and Stratton Sclavos (former Chairman and CEO of Verisign). All three play a role in making Terran Orbital a successful public company.
Stratton Sclavos brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the company. He has been a board member for 6-7 years. Stratton Sclavos has also worked with several Silicon Valley technology companies. Stratton Sclavos is also on the board of directors for BitGo, adding to his knowledge and experience.
Terran Orbital has big plans for the immediate future of the company. Expansion is either underway or about to get underway at some of their facilities. Hiring is also taking place to more than triple the amount of employees company-wide within a year.
They have several projects going on building satellites for different companies and uses. To continue to innovate, additional space and workers are necessary.
To keep up with everything going on with Terran Orbital as a company, visit terranorbital.com. The company has a news tab for all the latest. There are also investment opportunities as well as a contact page for any questions.
Miranda Larsen
